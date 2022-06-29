Advertisement

John Louis Wilson, age 77, of Texarkana, Arkansas, died June 27, 2022, in Plano, Texas.

Mr. Wilson was born December 10, 1944, in Texarkana, Arkansas, and was a lifetime resident of the area. He was the Administrator for Miller County Juvenile Detention Center and was a member of the Church of Christ. He served as an officer and member of the Shriners. John graduated from Arkansas High School, Class of 1962. He retired from the United States Air Force Reserve after thirty years of service to his Country. He also retired from the Texarkana Arkansas School District as head of security. He was the co-owner of Judy’s Fried Pies, and he and his wife, Judy, traveled the Ark-La-Tex area selling them. He was an Environmental Agent with Miller County and worked at the Miller County Sheriff’s Dept. in his earlier years; he also managed the Cattleman’s Steak House for a period of time. Mr. Wilson helped establish and coach the Texarkana Arkansas Razorback Trap Teams, thus having had a positive impact on the lives of hundreds of young men and women over the years. John loved his community and served as Justice of the Peace for Precinct 1 in Miller County. John was a fair man, but you always knew where he stood.

He was an exceptional cook and enjoyed sharing the meals he prepared with his family and friends. The most important part of John’s life was his wife, Judy, his children, grandchildren, and a great-grandchild.

Advertisement

He is survived by his loving wife of thirty-six years, Judy Wilson of Texarkana, Arkansas; one son, Rusty Wilson of Texarkana, Texas; two daughters, Delilah McMasters of Arlington, Texas, Darla Upton McCorkle of Jefferson, Texas; one brother and sister-in-law, Tommy and Kay Wilson of Richmond, Virginia; seven grandchildren, Olivia DiGiovanni, Jasmine McMasters, Mac McMasters, Nic McMasters, Lila McMasters, Izzy McMasters, Atticus Upton Lewis, and one great-grandchild, Jameson DiGiovanni, his nephew, Jeff Wilson of Richmond, Virginia and his niece, Suzie Epperson of Texarkana, Arkansas and a special friend Tim Elam of Texarkana, Arkansas and a host of other friends and relatives.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Friday, July 1, 2022, at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas, with Chris Hooten officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday evening from 6:30 until 8:30 PM.

Memorials may be made to Texarkana Arkansas Trap Team, 1911 Prospect, Texarkana, Arkansas 71854.

