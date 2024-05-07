Sponsor

Johnnie Faye Turner passed away with her loving family by her side on April 28, 2024. She was 89 years old.

Johnnie Faye was born October 20, 1934, in Dancy, Mississippi to Joseph Logan and Frances White Logan.

She began her college education with a focus on home economics with a special love for sewing. In her younger years, she participated in sports. She enjoyed basketball and especially tennis and continued to play tennis for many years into her adult life.

Johnnie Faye was a beautiful artist. This is also something she began in her early childhood and continued to draw and paint throughout her entire life.

She was a member of Saratoga Church of Christ. She loved serving the Lord and was dedicated to studying the Bible and teaching classes. She was an influential woman and had an impact on the lives around her.

She is survived by her children – Sharon Butler and husband Paul Butler, Diane Serrano, Brenda Barker and husband Dave Barker, Wendy Leffakis and husband Marcus Leffakis, and James Logan Turner and wife Elisa Turner; her grandchildren – Steve Butler and wife Ashley Butler, Ismaelena Serrano, David Barker and wife Jordan Barker, Joshua Barker, Amanda Leffakis, Alyssa Leffakis, Nicole Turner, Logan Turner and Jacob Turner; and one great-granddaughter Nora Barker; her two sisters – Hazel Hanvey and Barbara Lamb; her brother-in-law – Harold Turner and wife Sarah Turner and many relatives and friends.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, May 11, 2024, at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas with Zach Redmon and David Barnes officiating.