Michael Roy Shelby, 71, of Texarkana, Texas, died Monday, March 4, 2024, at Christus Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler, Texas.

Michael was born in Texarkana, Arkansas, on November 7, 1952, to James and Virginia Shelby. He was a lifelong resident of the Liberty Eylau community, graduating from Liberty Eylau High School in 1971.

Michael joined the United States Air Force after graduation and served three years. He did his basic training at Chanute Air Force Base in Illinois, and then was stationed at Barksdale Air Force Base, Strategic Air Command, where he worked on the Hound Dog Missile on the B-52s. He later served in the Texas National Guard for several years.

Michael worked as a welder and millwright at Red River Army Depot, retiring in 2014. Prior to working at RRAD, he worked as a welder at North American Tank Car.

A few of Michael’s interests/hobbies were gunsmithing, reloading ammunition, going to the firing range, wiener roasts with family and friends, riding four wheelers, mowing his yard, working in the yard, watching his beloved Arkansas Razorbacks, and competing in Live Trivia.

Michael loved spoiling his five fur babies: Cinnamon, Ziva, Gus, Scooby, and Gizmo.

Michael is known for his quick wit, his even quicker smile, and his overalls.

He is preceded in death by his mother and father, James and Virginia Shelby.

Michael is survived by Tina, his wife of 32 years; their two daughters and sons-in-law: Staci and Deshun White, and Renee and Glenn Martin; their five grandchildren: Muindria White, Kendyl White, Korbyn White, Ashlee Lovell and husband Bryan, Alyssa Robinson and husband Preston; their three great-grandchildren: Andrew Lovell, Rosalee Lovell, and Gabriel Lovell; a number of aunts, uncles, and cousins; and many, many friends.

A memorial service celebrating Michael’s life will be held Friday, March 8, 2024, at 2:00 P.M., at Chapelwood Funeral Home in Nash, Texas, officiated by Landon Heinen. The family will receive visitors at the home of Renee and Glenn Martin, 509 Levi Jackson, Texarkana, Texas.