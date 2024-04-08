Sponsor

Kenneth Turner was born on September 24, 1945, in Nashville, AR to the late Kemp and Frankie (Carson) Turner.

He attended public school in Ashdown, Arkansas and received his high school diploma from Little River County Training School.

He was employed at Nekoosa/Domtar until he retired after 47 years of service.

He was a faithful and active member of Spirit and Life Fellowship in Ashdown, Arkansas.

He was well known for his quick wit, straightforwardness, and generosity.

His favorite pastimes were spending time with family and friends and going to the casino.

He was preceded in death by his siblings Lida Lee Jenkins, Quilla Turner, Larry Turner, and Raymond Hooks Sr.

He leaves to cherish his memory, sister, Erma Jean Taylor; brother, Willie (Marjorie) Terry; three special nieces, whom he considered his daughters, Shundra Murphy, Kenisha (Michael) Taylor-Bradley, and Iiesha Taylor. Four great nieces, Nekyra Taylor, Alondra Murphy (Jeremiah), Iiyonna Walker and Haven Murphy (Saahir). two great nephews, Javarous Taylor, (Javarous Jr., Ja’Leigh) and Zhion Gaspard; special brother-in-law James Taylor; niece, Brenda Faye Barnes; nephew, Raymond (Retina) Hooks, Jr.; life-long friends, Vern Winfrey-Gulley, Ray Holliman, Charles Moore and Tiya Moore. And a host of friends and family.

Visitation Friday, April 5, 2024 from 5:00-7:00 PM Jones Stuart Mortuary. Funeral Service Saturday, April 6, 2024 2:00 PM Spirit and Life Fellowship Ashdown, AR with Pastor Edward Root, Eulogist.