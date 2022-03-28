Joyce Basham

Advertisement

Joyce Elaine Basham, age 49, of Texarkana, Texas, went to be with her Lord, Jesus Christ, after a long illness.

Mrs. Basham was born August 16, 1972, in Texarkana, Texas. She was a loving mother, wife, daughter, sister, child of the King and a member of Souls Harbor Pentecostal Church.

Her nurturing spirit inspired her to become a Registered Nurse. Joyce’s passion for children was evident in her career in pediatric nursing prior to becoming a stay-at-home mom and homeschooling her children. She served her church family through ministry to children as choir director, Sunday School teacher and as an instructor at the church’s elementary school. Even as she struggled with her own health, she cared for others as a home health nurse. Joyce loved well and was dearly loved.

Joyce enjoyed gardening, needlework, and most of all spending time with her family.

She was preceded in death by her father, Lewis “Wade” Moore.

Survivors include her husband, Stephen Basham; her children, Joshua Basham, Cheyenne Harvin and her husband, Dax, and Aaron Basham; her mother and stepfather, Noressia and Otha Cromer of Texarkana, Texas; one brother, Julian Moore of Hosston, Louisana; four sisters, Melissa Yvonne Revis of Tulsa, Oklahoma, Annette Sullinger and husband Ron of Spring Branch, Texas, Clarissa Wesselhoft and husband David of Texarkana, Texas, and Tonya Dumdei and husband Mike of Texarkana, Texas; her husband’s parents, Chester and Jeanne Basham of Texarkana, Texas; sister-in-law, Laurie Wheelington and husband, Rusty of Brownwood, Texas; along with numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Funeral service will be at 4:00 PM Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at Chapelwood Funeral Home.

Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service on Wednesday.

Private burial at Nash Cemetery.


