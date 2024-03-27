Sponsor

Rebecca Aydelott Mahone, age 63 of Texarkana, Texas, passed away on Saturday, March 23, 2024, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on September 1, 1960, in Alexandria, Louisiana, to James and Casey Aydelott.

Mrs. Mahone spent her working days as an admissions administrator. In her free time, she enjoyed traveling, concerts, spending time with family, friends, and most of all her grandchild Arrow. Her family described her as incredibly kind and generous. Her love for animals and Def Leppard ran deep. She was a wonderful and loving wife, mother, daughter, nonny, sister, aunt, and friend.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband of 41 years Mike Mahone; daughter Hailey Livingston and husband Chase along with her grandson Arrow; son Tyler Mahone; sister Kathleen Boyce; brother James Aydelott and Bobby Smith; mother-in-law Betty Mahone; brother-in-law Sandy Mahone and wife Danna; niece Kaitlyn Mahone; and a number of relatives and friends.

The funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, at Chapelwood Funeral Home in Nash, Texas with Curtis Hutchinson officiating the service. The family will accept friends an hour prior to the service.

In place of flowers, the family prefers memorial donations to be made to the Alzheimer’s Alliance of Texarkana or United Way of Greater Texarkana.