Juanita Nellie Higginbotham, age 86 of New Boston, Texas passed away peacefully Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at her residence surrounded by her family. Mrs. Higginbotham was born February 24, 1935 in Maud, Texas to Cecil and Elmer Johnson. She was retired from Red River Army Depot as a Branch Chief, member of the Church of Christ, New Boston and is preceded in death by her Husband, Bobby Higginbotham, a son and daughter in law, Rusty and Judy Higginbotham, grandson Brad Higginbotham, two brothers, Billy and Bert and a sister, Kathrine Johnson

She is survived by her son and daughter in law, Steven and Chelsea Wild Higginbotham of Ramona, California, two grandsons, Bobby Joe and wife Hollie Higginbotham of New Boston, Texas, Devon Higginbotham of Ramona, California, a granddaughter, Michaela Higginbotham of Ramona, California, two great grandchildren, Colton and Brook Higginbotham of New Boston, Texas a number of nieces and nephews, other family members and friends.

Funeral Services will be held 3:00 P.M., Saturday, July 24, 2021 in the Bates Rolf Chapel, New Boston with Bro. Jay Launius officiating. Interment will be in Center Ridge Cemetery, Maud under the direction of Bates Rolf Funeral Home, New Boston. Visitation will from 2:00 until 3:00 P.M. before services.