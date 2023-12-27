Juanita “Nita” Francis Bobbitt

Sponsor

Juanita Francis, “Nita” Bobbitt, age 85, passed away on Friday, December 22, 2023. She was born on the family farm outside of DeKalb, TX. Her family moved to Orange, TX where she lived for several years until returning to New Boston in Bowie Co. and starting school. She graduated from New Boston High School in 1956. She married for the first time in 1958 and subsequently moved to Dallas to raise her family. She loved to travel and experience new things. She made two trips to Europe, several trips to Mexico and Canada, and traveled to many places in the U.S. She enjoyed people and loved to entertain by singing. She was preceded in death by her brother, Roy Bobbitt; her sister , Virginia Bobbitt; her son, Joseph Youngblood; and her grandson, Brandon Youngblood.

She is survived by a brother, James T. Bobbitt; a son, Jeff Youngblood; numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends. She will be fondly remembered by friends and family for her humor and adventurous spirit. The family would like to express our thanks for the wonderful help and care given by Enhabit Hospice and Christian Care Center in Texarkana. Funeral services will be held at Bates Rolf Funeral Home, New Boston, Texas at 3:00 P.M. on Thursday, December 28, 2023. Interment will be in Read Hill Cemetery, New Boston under the direction of Bates Rolf Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 2:00 until 3:0 P.M. before services.