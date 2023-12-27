Verna Karen Davenport

Sponsor

Verna Karen Sheets Davenport, age 67, of Texarkana, Texas, was welcomed into the arms of Jesus, on Saturday, December 23, 2023, in a local hospital.

Mrs. Davenport was born on March 6, 1956, in Texarkana, Texas. She spent her life being a homemaker and was proud of all she accomplished through that role. She was also a faithful member of Calvary Chapel Church. Her hobbies included working in her garden and had a gift and passion for decorating her home. But most of all, she loved her family and her life revolved around her husband, her children and her grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Vernon and Eda Sheets.

She is survived by her husband, Wayne Davenport of Texarkana, Texas; her two daughters, Cherelynn Rushing and husband Matt, of Texarkana, Texas and Brandy Kelley of Hooks, Texas; two sisters, Susan Sims of Texarkana, Texas and Donna Menah and husband Bobby of Texarkana, Texas; four grandchildren, Parker Rushing, Piper Rushing, Kaylee Askew and Karlee Kelley; one special sister-in-law, Kathleen Gaudin of Metairie, Louisiana and numerous other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at Chapelwood Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Kevin Holt officiating. Burial will be in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday from 10-11 prior to the service.