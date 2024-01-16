Sponsor

Judith Carole Sangalli Copeland passed peacefully from this earth to her heavenly home on January 10, 2024.

Judy was a beloved daughter born on April 10, 1943, to Cora Lillian Sangalli and Joseph Gus Sangalli who both preceded her in death.

Judith, better known as Judy, was a beloved Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother, Daughter, Sister, Aunt, and Friend.

She worked at Red River Army Depot as an accounting technician where she retired after 47 years of service. She was a lifelong member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church where she also attended school. She served as the Junior Class Vice President during her tenure at Sacred Heart Catholic School.

On February 6, 1962, Judy married her sweetheart William Paul Copeland, Sr. who preceded her in death and was awaiting her with open arms.

Together they had three children, William Paul Copeland, Jr and wife Angela of Texarkana, TX, Michael Anthony Copeland and wife Carmen of Texarkana, AR, and Amanda Copeland Bell who preceded her in death.

Judy was a very proud grandmother to Chad Copeland of New Braunfels, TX, Ashley Jalufka and husband David of Buda, TX, Matthew Copeland of Texarkana, AR, Austin Bell and wife Cassie of Ocean Springs, MS, Paige Copeland of Texarkana, AR, Mikal Blayne Copeland and wife Cara of Lake St. Louis, MO, Chase Copeland of Texarkana, TX, Dylan Copeland and partner Dana Zaro of Texarkana, AR, Kristin Briggs and husband Zach of Maud, TX and Damon Conrad Bell who preceded her in death. Judy adored her great-grandchildren Preston, Rhett, Paisley, Jax, Liam, Lucchese, Zayden, Kyla, and Kaiden. She was a cherished sister to Joe Franklin Sangalli and wife Shirley of Flower Mound, TX, Patsy Robinson of Bossier City, LA, Tony Sangalli and wife Gloria of Texarkana, TX, Phillip Sangalli and wife Cindy of Georgetown, KY, Joyce Weber of Texarkana, TX, Karen Meredith and husband Ricky of Texarkana, TX, Lisa Ford, and husband Joe of Redwater, TX and Darlene Marie Sangalli Williford who preceded Judy in death.

Judy is survived by many nieces, nephews, and extended family. Before retiring Judy and all of the Sangalli sisters loved to travel together, and they made many memories to cherish on their trips.

Services as follows: Rosary at 6:00 and visitation to follow Thursday, January 18, 2024, at Texarkana Funeral Home, Texas Boulevard, Texarkana, TX at 6:00 P.M. Funeral will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church Friday, January 19, 2024, 2:00 P.M. with interment immediately following at Holy Cross Cemetery.