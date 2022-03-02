Advertisement

Julie Ann Smith, age 59, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away on Saturday, February 26, 2022.

She was born on December 5, 1962, in Pasadena, Texas, to John and Janis Hallmark.

Ms. Smith spent her working days as a Nursing Assistant in the Emergency Room at Christus St. Michael Hospital. In her free time, she enjoyed crafting and spending time with her grandchildren. Her family described her as a caring and kind-hearted woman who was creative, spontaneous, and selfless. She was a wonderful and loving daughter, mother, JuJu, sister, aunt, and friend.

She was preceded in death by her father, John Hallmark and her sister, Jamie Flenniken.

Left to cherish her memory are her two sons and one daughter-in-law, Brant Fowler of Texarkana, Texas, Blake and Sarah Fowler of Texarkana, Texas; her three grandchildren, Tripp Fowler, Rhyder Fowler, Lawson Fowler; her mother, Janis Hallmark of Texarkana, Texas; her sister, Jan Lawing of Texarkana, Texas; and a number of other relatives and friends.

Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at 2:00 PM at Chapelwood Funeral Home – Nash, Texas with Bro. David Fowler officiating.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM the day before the service.

