Larry White

Advertisement

Larry was at home with his loving wife when he went home to be with his heavenly Father on Saturday, February 26, 2022, at the age of 74.

He was born in Sharon, Pennsylvania on March 16, 1947, the oldest of three children, to Mary and Albert White.

Larry joined the U.S. Air Force in 1964 and served 27 years, retiring as a Senior Master Sergeant. He was very proud to serve his country.

His Air Force career included working in transportation before being retrained as an Aircraft Weapons Specialist and closing his career as a First Sergeant. Larry continued his career working for the Defense Logistics Agency, serving a total of 50 years for the Government of the United States of America.

Advertisement

Larry met his wife Pam while on tour in Germany and they were married October 14, 1981. They enjoyed many years of travel creating memories in the United States and Europe with their daughter Kristen.

Larry cherished time with his family; had fun swapping and trading muscle cars and hot rods; had an enthusiasm for cooking; enjoyed being outside and manicuring his yard; was an avid golfer; and loved spending time with his “best friends” – The dogs! Larry had a generous heart; he supported several veteran’s groups and other charities both locally and nationally. Larry was a Christian raised in a Catholic Church.

He is survived by his wife, Pam of 40 years, daughter Kristen of Texarkana, Arkansas, sister Bonnie Reedy of Brookfield, Ohio, brother Dennis White and wife Judi of Casa Grande, Arizona, and Stepmother Wanda White of West Middlesex, PA. His father and mother preceded him in death.

Larry had a big personality; you knew when he was in the room. He was hard-working and took pride in everything that he did. He was loved by many. He will be truly missed.



Memorial service will be Thursday March 3, 2022, 11:00am, at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens, North Chapel, 1015 N. Kings Hwy, Nash, TX 75569.

