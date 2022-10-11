Advertisement

Karen Edwards Flowers, age 62, of Texarkana, Arkansas, died Saturday, October 8, 2022, at her residence.

Mrs. Flowers was born on December 22, 1959, in Corsicana, Texas. She was a Certified Dental Hygienist and member of the First Presbyterian Church, Texarkana, Arkansas.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Jim Edwards and by her mother, Susan Cigainero Brian.

She is survived by her husband, Marty Flowers of Texarkana, Arkansas; father, Leo Brian of Texarkana, Arkansas; one brother and sister-in-law, Mark and Beth Brian of Nacogdoches, Texas; aunts and uncle: Barbara Davis, Ronnie Davis, Rose Davis; and cousins, Debbie Wilburn, John David Brian, Ricky Brian, Amanda Grant, and Danny Davis; nieces and nephew, Matthew Brian, Judith Mangrum, Sarah Brian; grandnieces and nephews, Jolie Mangrum, Jude Mangrum, Zoe Crain, Avrahem Conde, Hallelujah Conde; and special friends, Kathryn Medlin and Loretta Gaines-Bryson.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 A.M. Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at the Northwood Presbyterian Church with Dr. Cheryl Bourne officiating. Burial will be in Northwood Moores Chapel Cemetery under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Angel Fund Foundation, P.O. Box 6232, Texarkana, TX 75505, or to the Northwood Cemetery Fund at Northwood Presbyterian Church at 5800 Richmond Road, Texarkana, TX 75503.

