Sponsor

Kathleen Rose Hughes, 72, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away on February 29, 2024.

She was born on November 30, 1951, in Texarkana, Arkansas, to Floretta and Curtis Rose.

Mrs. Hughes is preceded in death by her beloved husband, in life and in death, Michael “Bumper” Hughes, her parents, and one grandson, Paul Hughes.

Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law Jacob Hughes and Jennifer; daughter Sara “Quinn” Hughes; brother, Curtis Rose; two sisters, Norma Myers and Peggy Rose; four grandchildren, Michael Hughes, Daniel Hughes, Fenway Hicks, and Katarina Hughes; as well as a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, at 10:00 A.M. at Chapelwood Funeral Home- Nash, TX., with burial to follow at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, from 6:00- 8:00 P.M.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Runnin W.J. Ranch. https://www.paypal.com/donate/?cmd=_s-xclick&hosted_button_id=8XA436YWLXCTJ