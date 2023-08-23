Ralph “Pete” Andrew Rowland

Sponsor

Ralph Andrew “Pete” Rowland, age 83, of the Genoa Central Community, departed his mortal body Friday, August 18, 2023, at his home surrounded by his family.

Mr. Rowland was born on October 12, 1939, in Burnet, Texas. He was retired from the City of Texarkana, Arkansas Housing Authority, and a member of Franklin Drive Church of Christ. He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Lille Rowland; two daughters, Jan and Ginger Rowland; and eight brothers and sisters.

He is survived by his wife of sixty-three years, Beth Ellen Hensley Rowland of the Genoa Central Community; his four children, Gina Gatzke and her husband, Paul of Sheridan, Arkansas; Jo Thomason and her husband, Bobby of Texarkana, Texas; Gary Rowland of Texarkana, Arkansas; Jetta Avance and her husband, Joey of the Genoa Central Community; one sister and brother-in-law; Dorothy and Dennis Warring of Lompoc, California; eight grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and a host of friends and other relatives.

A celebration of life will be at 10:00 A. M. Saturday, August 26, 2023, at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas, with Alan Blaylock officiating. Burial will be in Genoa Central Church of Christ Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday evening from 6:00 to 7:30 P. M.

