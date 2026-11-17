Kenda Rhea Smith, age 49, of Fouke, AR, passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2026, at her residence. She was born on July 29, 1977, in Shawnee, Oklahoma, to her parents, Kenneth and Rhonda Bailey.

July 29, 1977 – November 15, 2026

Kenda Rhea Smith, age 49, of Fouke, AR, passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2026, at her residence. She was born on July 29, 1977, in Shawnee, Oklahoma, to her parents, Kenneth and Rhonda Bailey.

She had a love for the simple joys in life, whether it was quilting, taking her sons deer hunting, or raising chickens. Her faith was an important part of who she was. She was a Christian and attended River of Life.

Her love and dedication extended far beyond her family and church, as she was also deeply involved in her community. As a veteran herself, she had a special place in her heart for fellow veterans and took great pride in serving them through her work with the Veterans Administration. She was known for being dependable, kindhearted, and always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone who needed it.

She was preceded in death by her father, Kenneth Bailey.

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She is survived by her husband, Jimmy Smith; her children, Austin Steffler (Katie), Faith Mitchell (Blake), Tristan Watson, Jimmy ‘JD” Smith; her grandchildren, Hazel Steffler, Kinderlee Mitchell, Beckett Mitchell, and one on the way, Kit Steffler; her siblings, Katrina Finigin, Kye Bailey, Kendall Bailey, Kimberly Warfel, Kevin Bailey, and Keith Bailey; aunts, Sue Ward, Marsha Smith, and Vanessa Foster; her mother, Rhonda Bailey; her mother in law and father in-law, Debbie and James Dale Smith; special friends, Mindy King, Alisha and Kyle Smith and their children, Kallie, Kade, and Kora, Tiffany and Casey Dennington, Anna Watkins; along with a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, November 20, 2026, in the chapel of Texarkana Funeral Home – Arkansas with Deryl and Cathy Jones officiating. Burial will follow at Sylverino Cemetery.

The family will receive friends for a time of visitation the evening prior, Thursday, November 19, 2026, from 6:00-8:00 PM.

Courtesy of Texarkana Funeral Home.

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