July 6, 1952 – November 16, 2026

Denim and Diamonds

A Celebration of the Life of Charles Neal “Butch” Yates

They say opposites attract, but anyone who knew Charles Neal “Butch” Yates and his wife, Elaine, knew that sometimes opposites create the most beautiful love stories. If Elaine was the diamonds, Butch was most certainly the denim.

Elaine loves the fru-fru and the fluff, and everything that made life sparkle. Butch, on the other hand, was perfectly content in his bib overalls, keeping life simple. She was the shine, and he was the worn-in denim. Two very different people who somehow fit together just right.

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For more than 40 years, Butch enjoyed a career as a butcher, a profession he genuinely loved until retirement. Somewhere along the way, his profession became his name. To his grandchildren and family, he was affectionately known as “Butcher.” A nickname that became far more than a title. It represents of life full of laughter and memories.

Perhaps one of Butch’s greatest gifts was his sense of humor. He was funny without even trying. A simple comment, a perfectly timed observation, or just being himself could leave everyone laughing. Beneath those overalls was a tenderhearted and kind man with a heart bigger than anyone realized.

Butch wasn’t trying to impress anyone. He was simply himself: genuine, funny, kindhearted, and loved by those fortunate enough to know him.

Butch leaves behind laughter that will echo through family gatherings, stories that will be told for a lifetime, and a nickname that will forever bring a smile.

Because denim may fade and diamonds may sparkle, but a life filled with kindness, humor, and love never loses its shine.

Charles Neal “Butch” Yates Jr was born July 6. 1952 in Atlanta Tx. and left this earth unexpectedly November 16, 2026. Butch was born to Bonnie Sue and Neal Yates. Siblings are Beverly Anne and Dennis. Butch was predeceased by his two boys, Charles Neal Yates III and Benjamin. Butch and Elaine Calk were married on Feb 27, 2010.

Visitation will be Friday, November 20, 2026, from 1 pm to 2 pm at Hanner Funeral Service, followed by a graveside service at 2:30 pm at Huffines Cemetery, under the direction of Hanner Funeral Service.

Courtesy of Hanner Funeral Service.

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