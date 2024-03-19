Sponsor

Robert Gene Bell, Sr., 93, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away on March 15, 2024.

Mr. Bell was born on May 16, 1930, in Terre Haute, Indiana.

He was a retired United States Navy Veteran of two wars. He was also a retired electrical engineering specialist from National Steel and Shipbuilding Co. (NASSCO), a subsidiary of Dynalec, in San Diego, California.

Robert married Lois Marie Richardson after knowing her for only 5 days, and they remained married for almost 70 years before her passing in 2020.

He is preceded in death by one son, Robert Gene Bell, Jr. and one daughter, Sue Proux.

Survivors include his four daughters, Patricia Smith, Roberta Bevington and husband Chris, Nikki White and husband Brad, and Pennie Wilhelm and husband John; two sons, Bruce Bell and Joe Bell; six granddaughters, Jan Hendrics, Jody Hendrix, Alyssa Jones, McKinna White, Amber Burks, and Jessica Proux; four grandsons, Levi Bevington and wife Melissa, Chris Wilhelm, Tyler Kelly, and Sean Wilhelm; 12 great-grandkids; 6 great great-grandkids; as well as a host of other relatives and friends.

A Celebration of Robert’s life will be held on Monday, March 18, 2024, at 2:00 P.M. at Chapelwood Funeral Home- Nash, TX.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 17, 2024, from 5:00- 7:00 P.M.