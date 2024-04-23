Sponsor

Lavern Caudle Cochran left this world peacefully, joining her Savior on April 19th, 2024.

She was born on July 22, 1928, in Maud, TX, the middle child of twelve to Ernest and Nettie Caudle.

Lavern married L.C. Cochran on January 30, 1948, to which she remained married until her death. Until her retirement, Lavern worked as a timekeeper at Day and Zimmerman for 30 years and donated countless hours at Lowell Street Missionary Baptist Church as treasurer and other work for her Lord. Devoted to her grandchildren, she attended their every activity; holidays at her home were faithfully attended by all, with each person’s favorite dishes prepared with great love.

She was preceded in death by her oldest son, Larry; brothers A.J., Bill, Kenneth, Luke, Frank, and Hugh; and sisters, Fay, Jean, and Linda.

Lavern is survived by her husband of 76 years, L.C. Cochran; two sons, Ricky and Earnie Cochran, and wife Tammy; daughter-in-law, Larry’s wife Cathy; brother Len Caudle and wife Lavern; and sister-in-law, Betty; 5 grandchildren, Amy, Christopher, Matthew, Michael, and Karsyn; and 42 nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, April 23, 2024, at the Texarkana Funeral Home, Texas Chapel with Rev. Steve Reeves officiating. Burial will be in Center Ridge Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday evening from 6:00 – 7:30 P.M.

Special mention for the many years of faithful care from her physician Dr. Alvin Payne. She truly loved her doctor.