Rosetta “Rosie” Franks, 89, of Texarkana, Texas passed away on April 20, 2024. She was born August 30, 1934, to George and Nora White in Brushton, New York.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband James Franks, and numerous brothers and sisters.

Survivors include her two daughters Nancy Bonner and husband Jeff of Texarkana, Texas, Debi Tharp of Texarkana, TX; one sister Beverly White of Rochester, New York; three grandchildren Jason Bonner and wife Brandy, Chasity Franks; two great-granddaughters Tayla and Jakiah Franks.

Visitation will start at 1:00 PM, Tuesday, April 23, 2024, at Chapelwood Funeral Home, Nash, Texas.

Funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM, Tuesday, April 23 at Chapelwood Funeral Home Chapel, Nash, Texas.

Burial will follow at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.