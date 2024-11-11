Sponsor

Linda Gail Walz, 80, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away on November 8, 2024.

Mrs. Walz was born on September 18, 1944, in Texarkana, Texas, to Leatrice and John Lee.

Before the decline of her health, Linda was an avid reader and enjoyed spending her free time golfing, cheering on the Dallas Cowboys, and spending time with her family.

She is preceded in death by her parents and one grandson, Jacob Biggar.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 60 years, Frank Walz; three daughters, Theresa Hillis and husband Tommy, Debbie Cato and partner Donnie Meadows, and Cynthia Biggar and husband David; nine grandchildren, Ashley Denton, Curtis Wells, Cory Wells, Fallon Wethington, TJ Hillis, Kelly Woods, Alyssa Biggar, Megan Banks, and Toni Cato; numerous great-grandchildren; four siblings, Mike Lee, Frances Harris, Barry Lee, and Rocky Lee; as well as a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, November 11, 2024, at 11:00 A.M. at Chapelwood Funeral Home- Nash, TX.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 10, 2024, from 6:00- 8:00 P.M. at Chapelwood Funeral Home.