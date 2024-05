Sponsor

Lonnie Pendley, 67, of Texarkana, Texas passed away on May 5, 2024. He was born August 16, 1956 to Elbert and Betty Pendley in Texarkana, Texas.

He was preceded in death by his parents and son Todd Pendley.

Survivors include his daughter Tawnya and husband John Jefferson; granddaughter Caelyn Jefferson; sister Connie Flanigan and Lorry Allen; and nieces and nephews.

Cremation services are under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.