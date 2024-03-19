Sponsor

Mary Ann Arnold Dickens, 85, of Maud, TX, died on March 14, 2024, at a local hospital.

Mary Ann was born on January 4, 1939, to Wilma and Escar Arnold.

She was a faithful employee of Maud ISD for 40 years, first as a 4th-grade teacher, and then later as the business manager for the district. Even though she was a quiet, reserved person, her feelings ran deep for all of her students, coworkers, family, and friends.

Mary loved shopping for trinkets and hard-to-find items. She enjoyed crafting with her mother and sister, traveling on tour buses with her friend Janis Kay, and spoiling her grandkids, nieces, and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Sam Dickens Sr.; infant son, Barry Thomas Dickens; and her parents.

She is survived by her loving son, Sam Dickens, Jr, and wife Tammie; her sister and best friend, Betty Foster; two grandsons and their wives, Trey and Anna Dickens; Thomas and Heather Dickens; three great-grandchildren, Jackson, Blake, and Luke; along with many other relatives and friends.

Graveside services, officiated by Pastor Tim Brown, will be held at Center Ridge Cemetery in Maud, TX on Saturday, March 16 at 2:00 P.M. Visitation will be from 1:00 to 2:00 P.M. at the cemetery.

Family and friends are welcome at the home of Sam and Tammie Dickens.