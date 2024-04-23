Sponsor

Mrs. Margaret Chandler, age 93, of Texarkana, Arkansas, died Sunday, April 21, 2024, at her residence.

Mrs. Chandler was born August 28, 1930, in Miller County, Arkansas, and had lived there her entire life. She was a charter member of Sugar Hill Church and the owner and operator of H. B. Wren Oil Company.

She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Ella Mae Rich, her husband, Charles Chandler, her son-in-law, Floyd Rogers, a granddaughter, Melinda Hays, and eleven brothers.

Survivors include one son and daughter-in-law, Richard and Cindy Chandler of Texarkana, Arkansas; one daughter, Linda Rogers of Genoa, Arkansas; six grandchildren, Christi Moon (Jason), Staci Latham (Michael) Misti Rogers, Waide Chandler (Kelly), Monica Thompson (David) and Guy Sloan (Ann), ten great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren, and a sister-in-law, Julie Rich of Preston, Idaho.

A celebration of her life will be at 2:00 P. M. Wednesday at the Texarkana Funeral Home Arkansas Chapel with Michael Latham officiating. Burial will be at Rondo Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday from 6 PM until 8 PM.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Alliance, 100 Memory Lane, Texarkana, Texas 75503.

The family will be at her residence, 2706 East 9th Street, Texarkana, Arkansas.