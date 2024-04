Sponsor

Max L. Vaughan

August 11, 1928 – April 21, 2024

Obituary pending.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 26, 2024, at 10:30 A.M. at Walnut Church of Christ with Patrick Cannon officiating.

Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park.

Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the service from 9:30- 10:30 A.M.