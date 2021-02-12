Marvin Pickard

Advertisement

Marvin “Glen” Pickard, age 70, of Maud, Texas, passed away on Wednesday February 10, 2021 at his home. Glen served our country as a Sgt in the Marine Corps, and was also a Vietnam veteran and was very proud to have served his country. He was retired from Domino Paper Mill. His hobbies included gardening, wood working and spending time with his many fur children.

Glen was preceded in death by his mother and father, Daisey and John Pickard and four brothers Johnny, Mitchell and Bill “Butch”, Henry “Dude” Pickard.

Glen is survived by his wife Terry Pickard; step-mother Mary Ruth Pickard; sisters Carolyn and Patsy Pickard, Mary and husband Gene Flores, Jessie and her husband Don Colbert; step-sister Connie Rose; step-brother John Young; three sisters-in-law Lois, Judy, Nita Pickard; daughter Mechelle and her husband David Riddle; sons Doug Price and Robbie and Katie Price; numerous grand and great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; and special friends Melinda and Annie.

Graveside services at a later date.

