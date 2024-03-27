Sponsor

Mary Fay Jamison, age 80, of Texarkana, Arkansas, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, surrounded by her family.

Mrs. Jamison was born November 10, 1943, in Ft. Bragg, North Carolina. She was a member of Belt Road Church of Christ and a retired Licensed Practical Nurse. She enjoyed reading during the day and watching a scary movie late at night. She also enjoyed decorating and redoing antique furniture. Mrs. Jamison was a marvelous cook, and her family always looked forward to the meals they would share. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a very independent and strong woman who gave as good as she got. She is preceded in death by her parents, Lionel McMullen and Pauline Harville.

She is survived by her husband, Jackie Jamison Sr.; one son, Gene Jamison and his wife, Kim; two granddaughters, Leah Rochelle and husband, Daniel, Mallory Lauren and Quinten; one great-granddaughter, Emma Grace; one half-sister, Candy and husband Gary; one half-brother, Michael McMullen and wife Susan and a host of other relatives and friends.

Graveside services will be held at 10:00 AM Saturday, March 30, 2024, at Restland Memorial Park Cemetery in Nashville, Arkansas with Minister Larry Evans officiating. Burial will be under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

