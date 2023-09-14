Sponsor

Rickey Endsley, age 67, of Doddridge, Arkansas, went to be with his Lord on Friday, September 8, 2023.

Rickey was born April 19, 1956, in Atlanta, Texas, and had lived in Miller County, Arkansas, most of his life, having formerly lived in Bryant, Arkansas and Redwater, Texas. He was a member of Cornerstone Baptist Church and had been employed by Union Pacific Railroad, Alcohol Beverage Control, and retired from the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Calvin and Lavern Endsley, and a sister, Emily Pugh. Rickey was a deeply caring and involved husband, father, and Pa to his five grandchildren. He was an active member of his church, a skilled fisherman, and a “deer hunter extraordinaire’’ (self-proclaimed).

Survivors include his wife, Kathy Patten Endsley, of Doddridge, Arkansas; one son, Corey Endsley of Little Rock, Arkansas; one daughter and son-in-law, Holly and Jeremy Sutton of Doddridge, Arkansas; one brother-in-law, Dannie Pugh of Texarkana, Arkansas, five grandchildren, Mikaila, Sebastian, Abby, William, and Lily, and a number of other relatives.

Private graveside services will be at Macedonia Cemetery, with Dr. David Holder officiating. A Celebration of his life will be at 3:00 p.m. on Monday at Cornerstone Baptist Church, with Rev. Dan Jones and Rev. Clark Colbert officiating.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude.org or 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

