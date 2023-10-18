Sponsor

Timothy Allen Rayburn, age 35, of Fouke, Arkansas died Thursday October 12, 2023 at his residence.

Mr. Rayburn was born June 23, 1988 in Gulfport, Mississippi. He was a former heavy equipment operator. Timothy enjoyed doing mechanic work, carpentry, and heavy equipment operating, especially his tractor. He was a jack of all trades and could help with just about any project you had going on. He loved to help his mom with all her projects and just spending time with her and his friends. Timothy was a warm, loving, and caring man. He was always willing to help others at any time with anything. He also loved to play and spend time with his dogs. He is preceded in death by his father, Buster “Stan” Field.

He is survived by his mom, Pamela Rayburn; brother, Samuel Rayburn, numerous aunts, uncles, friends, and other relatives.

The family will receive friends at the residence of Pamela Rayburn.

Arrangements are under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

