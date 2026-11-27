Pamela “Pam” Jan Rhoden, age 75, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on November 27, 2026, at a local hospice facility.

January 31, 1951 – November 27, 2026

Pamela “Pam” Jan Rhoden, age 75, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on November 27, 2026, at a local hospice facility.

Pam was born on January 31, 1951, in Texarkana, Texas, to Raymond and Mildred Teeters. Throughout her life, she found her greatest joy in the love of her family and the simple blessings of home. She was a devoted wife, loving mother, cherished sister, and, above all, a proud and devoted Mimi.

Pam treasured her family and enjoyed her years as a homemaker, making her home a place filled with love, warmth, and memories. She was also a talented artist who found great joy in painting and sharing her creativity with others through teaching painting classes. Her artistic spirit, loving heart, and devotion to those she held dear will forever be remembered by those blessed to know her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Mildred Jolly and Raymond Teeters; her husband, Michael Rhoden; and her mother-in-law, Ola Mae Garner.

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Those left to cherish her memory include her son, Chris Rhoden of Texarkana; two daughters, Karen Greer and husband Adam of Texarkana, and Amanda Dodd and husband Gary Dodd, Jr., of Queen City, Texas; four beloved grandchildren, Haley Greer, Julia Greer, Owen Dodd, and Sadie Dodd; her sister, Lisa McCloskey of Redwater, Texas, her brother, Jeff Teeters of Texarkana, Arkansas; and along with numerous other family members and dear friends.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 6:00 PM on Sunday, November 29, 2026, at Chapelwood Funeral Home.

Graveside services will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, November 30, 2026, at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to Hospice of Texarkana.

Courtesy of Texarkana Funeral Home.

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