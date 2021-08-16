Advertisement

Michael Applebaum, 53, of Wake Village passed away August 13, 2021. He was born June 25, 1968 to Ray and Marie Applebaum in Dallas, Texas.

He was an avid member of NCCC, member of Circle J Cowboy Church, owner of AppleDawg Tee, and Coach Mike for 30 Years. Michael was a New Orleans Saints and Arkansas Razorback fanatic. He was their #1 Fan!

Michael leaves behind his wife, Marcy Applebaum of Wake Village, Texas; three sons, Michael Applebaum and wife Faith of Texarkana, Dustin Martin and wife Lindsay of Texarkana, Colbey Martin and wife Morgan of Texarkana; father in law, Albert Altenbaumer of Wake Village; four grandchildren, Aubrey, Kenslee, and Weston Applebaum, Elizabeth Martin; nieces and nephews, Gracey and Hannah Burden of Texarkana, Corey, Tristan, and Kylie Davis of Shreveport, Louisiana, Shawnna Brainard of Texarkana, Ryan Ward of Texarkana, Brandon Judd of Haughton, Louisiana; one brother, Ronnie Davis and wife Rebecca of Shreveport, Louisiana; three sisters, Sharon Wooten and husband Tim of Texarkana, Arkansas, Cindy Love and Jon Barnes of Shreveport, Louisiana, Lynn Schoupe of Haughton, Louisiana; along with a host of other relatives and lifelong best friend Russell Edzards.

Visitation will be from 6-8 PM, Monday, August 16, 2021 at Chapelwood Funeral Home, Nash, Texas.

Services will be held 2 PM, Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at Circle J Cowboy Church.