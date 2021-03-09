Michael Jaynes

Advertisement

Michael Dean Jaynes, age 69, of Texarkana, Texas, died Saturday, March 6, 2021, in a local hospital.

Mr. Jaynes was born April 13, 1951, in Texarkana, Texas to Margie and Harold Jaynes. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force who served during Vietnam. Michael retired from Domtar Paper Mill and was a member of Lighthouse Assembly of God. He was also a part of a brotherhood of friends from Liberty-Eylau who met every Friday for brunch. These friends met in first grade and a had strong bond that was very special to Michael.

He was preceded in death by his father and one grandson, Liam Hamilton.

Michael enjoyed woodworking, being outside and watching Nascar. He loved his family and adored his grandchildren. He looked forward to them coming over and being together. He was a natural caregiver, kind and generous, always taking care of his loved ones.

Survivors include his wife, Teresa Jaynes of Texarkana; his mother, Margie Clayton of Texarkana; his children, A.J. and Amber Jaynes of Atlanta, Texas, John and Jessica Hill of Benton, Arkansas, and Tiffany and Roy Jetton of Muldrow, Oklahoma; ten grandchildren, Jaeger Jaynes, Jaron Jaynes, Jaylin Hamilton, Dalton Hill, Lily Hill, Travis Howard, Andrew Howard, Tristan Jetton, Celeste Jetton, and Gloria Jetton; two great-grandchildren, Rosemarie Jetton and Eli Jetton; two sisters, Cristi Clayton of Texarkana and Angela Bonner and her husband Teddy of Texarkana; along with many other relatives.