Olena Faye Brandon, age 78, of Texarkana, Arkansas went to her heavenly home on Thursday, March 28, 2024 at her residence surrounded by her family.

Mrs. Brandon was born June 26, 1945, in Texarkana, Arkansas. She was a member of Highland Hills Baptist Church and a retired Librarian. She enjoyed spending time with her family, making memories to be cherished for a lifetime. She also loved celebrating the holidays. Her favorite was Christmas, and you could always count on her to go all out with decorations and sharing her holiday spirit with everyone. She is preceded in death by her parents, Olin and Altha Cromer.

She is survived by her husband, Wayne Brandon; two sons, David Brandon, Matthew Brandon both of Texarkana, Arkansas; two grandchildren, Hannah Sanders, Megan Ashley Jones; one great granddaughter, Georgia Jane; one brother, Ray Cromer of Ashdown, Arkansas; two sisters, Annette Estes of Texarkana, Texas, Linda Johnson of Genoa, Arkansas and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Monday, April 1, 2024 at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas with Ray Cromer officiating.

The family will receive friends Sunday afternoon from 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM.

