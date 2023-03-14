Advertisement

Patsy Jean Johnston, 88, died on March 8, 2023, at her home.

Mrs. Johnston was born on March 7, 1935 in Amarillo, Texas to Edward Howell and Margaret Parker.

She enjoyed spending time with her family, and watching basketball and baseball games. She loved the Lord and her late husband.

Mrs. Johnston is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Johnston; her parents; one grandson, Christopher Johnson, and a son-in-law, Darrell Fincher.

Survivors include one son and daughter-in-law, Bobby Johnston(Maria) of Dallas, Texas; two daughters, Diane Fincher of Texarkana, Texas and Jerri Johnston of Dallas, Texas; three grandchildren and their spouses, Meredyth Brown(Justin), Darron Fincher(Morgan), and Bryttani Watson(Matt); six great-grandchildren, Jack Brown, Lylly Watson, Karter Brown, Luke Watson, Beckett Brown, and Trace Fincher; two siblings, Debbie Gaither and Bill Howell; and a number of other relatives and friends.

Advertisement

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 11:00 A.M. Texarkana Funeral Home, Texas in the chapel.

Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Watersprings Ranch https://www.waterspringsranch.org/support-us.

