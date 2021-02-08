Pete Lewis

Advertisement

Sherdon “Pete” Dudley Lewis, age 89, of Texarkana, Texas, died Friday, February 5, 2021, at his residence.

Mr. Lewis was born October 10, 1931, in Texarkana, Texas and was a veteran of the United States Navy. He was a brick mason by trade and was also an excellent artist, specializing in oil paintings of landscapes, sci-fi and portraits. Mr. Lewis was a part of Gideons International and spent many years ministering in the prisons. He was a faithful member of Red Lick United Methodist Church and was a lifelong servant of God.

Mr. Lewis enjoyed fishing in his spare time. He loved his children and grandchildren and they loved him. He was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather who will be missed by those dear to him.

Preceding him in death was the mother of his children, Ella Vee Lewis and three sons, Keith Lewis, Jeff Lewis, and Lanny Norton.

Survivors include his wife of thirty-one years, Katherine Lewis; his children, Jerry Norton and wife, Bertie, Phyllis Lewis, Teresa Adkins, Grady Norton and wife Cindy, David Norton, and Michelle Pitman and husband Scott; fourteen grandchildren, Scott Norton, Barry Norton, Casey McIntyre, Lauren Lewis, James Clawson, Kathy Clawson, Neal Norton, Stephen Norton, Maegan Grant, Kodie Bates, Shay Bagley, Ashton Smither, Justin Clift, LCpl Nicholas Pitman; twenty-nine great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren and one sister, Louida Odum; along with other relatives.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, February 10, 2021, at Red Lick United Methodist Church with Rev. Ryan Stratton and Bro. Wayne Welborn officiating. Burial will follow in Red Lick Cemetery under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.

Visitation will be at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday at the church.

Memorials may be made to Gideons International, P. O. Box 97251, Washington, D.C. 20090-7251 or Red Lick United Methodist Church, 3601 FM 2148, Texarkana, TX 75503.