Robert “Bobby” Watson Trieschman

Robert (Bobby) Watson Trieschmann, Jr. was born on March 29th, 1952. He passed away at his home on March 2nd, 2022, from ALS.

Bobby was born in El Dorado, AR to a Methodist minister, “Brother Bob” Robert and Carolyn Trieschmann. As is typical for the Methodist Conference, they moved every few years in the Southwest Arkansas area. Bobby lived in El Dorado, Ar., Dallas, TX, Geyer Springs, AR, Hamburg, AR, Little Rock, AR, Smackover, AR, and finally Nashville, AR, where he met the love of his life, Betty Tollett. They would have been married 46 years this April.

Bobby graduated high school as a Nashville Scrapper. He went on to attend Red River Vocational School in Hope, AR, and graduated with a degree in Technical Forestry. He decided to go to work for UPS, where he worked for 38 years, earning many awards for his service and safe driving. He drove the same route in the Linden, TX, for 30 years, earning him the title of “Unofficial Mayor of Linden.” He never met a stranger and had many friends. He knew how to make you laugh, always had a story to tell, and had a nickname for everyone he knew. He was a member of the Walnut Church of Christ. In his later years, one of his favorite stories to tell was how he accepted Christ as his Lord and Savior and put Him on in baptism.

Bobby was proud of his two kids, his son-in-law, and his three grandkids. He loved to brag on them. Bobby also loved the Arkansas Razorbacks, yard work, hunting, fishing, and working with his hands.

Survivors include his wife, Betty Tollett Trieschmann; his daughter and son-in-law, Amy and Josh Lawrence; his son, Jay Robert Trieschmann; his grandchildren, Anna-Blair, Whitt, and Hayes Lawrence, all of Texarkana, TX; one sister and brother-in-law, Becky and Stan Elrod of Bismark, AR; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Buddy and Suzie Trieschmann of Bismark, AR and Tommy and Lynn Trieschmann of Ft. Walton Beach, FL; sister-in-law, Saundra Stanley of Texarkana; sisters and brothers-in-law Suzanne and Mark Weir of Texarkana, and Betty Lynn and Dave Tollett of Benton, AR. Bobby had 29 nieces and nephews and 22 great-nieces and nephews,

and was lovingly known as “Uncle Bobby” to all of them.

Bobby is preceded in death by his parents, Carolyn and Robert Trieschmann Sr.; in-laws Lucille and Jimmy Tollett; sister-in-law Rosemary Tollet Longnecker; and bother-in-law Webb Stanley. The family would like to thank Encompass Hospice and Kindred Hospice for the wonderful care and support they gave to Bobby. The family also wishes to thank Amber Clark of the ALS Association of Arkansas. We could not have navigated this process without their help.



Funeral services will be Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 2:00 pm at Walnut Church of Christ, 2720

Moores Lane in Texarkana, TX, with Patrick Cannon and Josh Lawrence officiating. Visitation

will be held Friday, March 4th, 2022, from 6:00 to 7:30 pm at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas, 4801

Parkway Drive in Texarkana, AR.

