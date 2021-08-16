Advertisement

Ronald Dean “Ronnie” Martindale, age 68, of Texarkana, Arkansas, died Thursday, August 12, 2021, at his residence.

Mr. Martindale was born November 16, 1952, in Texarkana, Arkansas and was a lifetime resident of Texarkana. He was a retired operational manager with Jackson Pipe and Steel. He was an avid Dallas Cowboy Fan and couldn’t wait to see his team play each season. He was always up to a great history discussion and enjoyed watching the History Channel on TV. He was preceded in death by his parents, Warren and Dorothy Martindale and one brother, Gerald Martindale.

He is survived by his wife of twenty-seven years, Debbie Martindale of Texarkana, Arkansas; one son and daughter-in-law, Brandon and Stephanie Martindale of Wake Village, Texas; one daughter and son-in-law, Stephanie and Robert Baxter of Van Buren, Arkansas; one stepson and stepdaughter-in-law, Ron and Tracy Skinner of Texarkana, Arkansas; two brothers, Richard Martindale and Derryl Martindale of Dallas, Texas; four grandchildren, Elias Martindale, Tyler Baxter, Alexis Skinner and Alana Skinner and a host of friends and other relatives.

A Memorial Service will be 2:00 P.M. Monday, August 16, 2021 at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas with Rev. Wallace Edgar officiating.