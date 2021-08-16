Sherri Waggoner

Advertisement

Sherri Lanette Waggoner, age 55, of Fouke, Arkansas, died Friday, August 13, 2021 in a local hospital.

Mrs. Waggoner was born August 22, 1965 in New Boston, Texas. She was retired from Cooper Tire and Rubber Company and a homemaker. Sherri always made sure that the needs of other people were taken care of and she would always welcome you with open arms. Sherri was a friend you could always count on in good times or bad.

She is survived by her wife of thirteen years, Michelle Waggoner; two children, Matthew Johnson and his wife Megan of Texarkana, Arkansas, Ashley Deramcy; her parents, Andy and Doris McPherson of New Boston, Texas; four grandchildren, Christian Burkhalter, Leyton Henderson, Khyler Henderson, Aedyn Johnson; two brothers, Keith and his wife Cindy McPherson, Larry McPherson and a host of other friends and relatives.

Arrangements are under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.