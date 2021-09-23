Vicky Hagar

Advertisement

Vicky Vetter Hagar, age 62, of Texarkana, Texas went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Monday, September 20, 2021.

Vicky was born July 13, 1959, in Cape Girardeau, MO, and was raised in Benton, MO. She was a loving wife to Randy, whom she adored, for 42 years. Her pride and joy were her daughter, Rachel, and her son-in-law, David, and the cutest grandson, Jacob. She was a faithful member of Heritage Church, Texarkana, where Randy served as an elder, and she served in multiple capacities from greeting guests to mentoring young women to help them grow in their faith and maturity as believers. She was a devoted member of the staff at First Baptist Church Texarkana where she served as business administrator for 34 years. Vicky was a talented artist. She loved gardening, reading, and cooking. To those who called her friend, she was a loyal and devoted friend. She was the best mom in the world.

She is survived by her husband, Randy Hagar of Texarkana, TX; her daughter and son-in-law, Rachel and David Reeves of Ozark, AR; her grandson, Jacob; her mother, Janet Vetter of Benton, MO; one sister and brother-in-law, Cindy & Frank Glueck, of New Hamburg, MO; two brothers and a sister-in-law, Jim & Christina Vetter, of Benton, MO; and Jeff Vetter of Benton, MO; a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Rick & Mona Hagar, of Hollandale, MS; and a number of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, the beloved Vernon Vetter of Benton, MO; and her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Dewey and Sadie Hagar of Greenwood, MS.

Visitation will be Wednesday evening at Chapelwood Funeral Home from 6-8 pm.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, September 23, 2021, at 10:00 AM at First Baptist Church, Texarkana with Pastors Matt Graves and Jeff Schreve officiating.

Burial will be held at Highland Cemetery in Ozark, AR at 1:00 PM Friday, September 24, 2021.

In light of the current Covid-19 situation, the family asks that masks be worn at both the visitation and the funeral service.