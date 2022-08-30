Walter Davis

Advertisement

U.S. Veteran

Walter McDonald Davis Jr., age 81, of Texarkana, Texas, died on August 28, 2022, in a local hospital, surrounded by family.

Mr. Davis, known by “Buster” to friends and “Daddy B” to his grandchildren, was born on October 11, 1940, in Texarkana, Texas. He was a veteran of the United States Marines and a retired General Contractor in Texarkana. He was an avid Dallas Cowboys and John Wayne fan. For years Buster enjoyed weekends boating at Lake Greeson. He would go every time he had the opportunity. He enjoyed entertaining friends on his deck and watching the birds that visited his many feeders. His greatest love was spending time with his family and telling stories to his children and later to his grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Flora Davis, his daughter, Janee Davis Street, and one sister Donna Amaral.

He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Judith Merritt Davis of Texarkana, Texas; two children, Chad Davis and wife Crystal of Hooks, Texas and Kimberly Garner and husband Chris of Hooks, Texas; five grandchildren, Kristen Payne, Hunter Street, Hadley Davis, Piper Garner, Rhett Garner; two great grandchildren Judson and Jake Payne; two sisters, Jettye Davis Skelton of Nashoba, Oklahoma and Esta Davis Smith of Texarkana; and a number of nieces, nephews and many other friends and relatives.

A memorial service will be held at 4:00 PM Thursday, September 1, 2022, at Chapelwood Funeral Home with Leon Pesek officiating.

Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a charity of your choice.

Following the service at the funeral home, the family will entertain close friends and relatives on the deck.

