TEXARKANA, Texas–A man who allegedly forced an ex-girlfriend into his Texarkana home at gunpoint, raped her and held her overnight, has been charged with aggravated kidnapping.

Isai Gamalielfong Pineda, 22, is being held in the Bowie County jail with bail set at $200,000.

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Pineda had allegedly been abusive to the woman, leading her to recently end their dating relationship, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Monday. After the breakup, Pineda allegedly “began making threats” and demanded that the woman return a jacket to him that was in her possession.

The woman drove to Pineda’s residence at about 12:30 p.m. on Nov. 9 to return the item and texted him while sitting in her car outside his house in the 1700 block of 14th St. so that he could come outside and retrieve the jacket.

Pineda allegedly came outside carrying an “AR-styled” rifle and fired a shot into the ground as he approached her car, the affidavit said. After firing a shot, Pineda allegedly stuck the firearm through the driver’s side window and held it to the woman’s temple as he “forcefully ripped the key from the ignition of her car,” the affidavit said.

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Pineda allegedly ordered the woman inside his home at gunpoint. Once inside, Pineda allegedly forced the woman into his bedroom and made her remove all of her clothing, the affidavit said.

Pineda allegedly ordered the nude woman to get down on her knees and put her hands in the air while he recorded her with his cellphone, the affidavit said. Pineda allegedly forced the woman to stand and lean over his bed while he continued filming.

Pineda allegedly raped the woman and held her at his house for days, the affidavit said. The woman reported that she was able to leave Pineda’s house on Nov. 13 after he left to go to work.

The woman was allegedly too fearful of Pineda to attempt to leave sooner. When Pineda realized the woman was gone, he allegedly began texting her and telling her that he was “going to find her,” the affidavit said.

The woman called police from her residence Nov. 13 after her home video camera alerted her that he was outside, the affidavit said. When police arrived, Pineda was parked outside her house.

He was arrested on an outstanding traffic warrant as police investigated. They allegedly found a rifle like the one the woman described inside Pineda’s car.

If convicted of aggravated kidnapping with a deadly weapon, Pineda faces five to 99 years or life in prison.

An attorney of record was not listed Monday for Pineda. The case has been assigned to 102nd District Judge Jeff Addison.

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