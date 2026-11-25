TEXARKANA — Hundreds of traffic stops in and around Texarkana this past weekend led to dozens of arrests during a Texas Department of Public Safety operation aimed at finding exploited children and people who pose a threat to them.

DPS worked with law enforcement agencies from both Texas and Arkansas on the Interdiction for the Protection of Children (IPC) Traffic Enforcement Initiative, the agency said in a statement. It said some of the people arrested were charged with possessing child sexual abuse material or failing to register as a sex offender.

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DPS did not release an exact count of stops or arrests, the names of the people arrested or a list of the agencies that took part. Photos the agency shared show an Arkansas State Police unit parked beside a DPS mobile command truck, and a group of state troopers, officers and civilian staff posing in front of the truck.

The IPC initiative “focuses on proactively identifying endangered and exploited children, recognizing individuals who pose a threat to children, and bringing together law enforcement and community partners to help protect those most vulnerable,” DPS said.

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What IPC is

IPC is a DPS training program that teaches front-line officers to spot signs that a child may be a victim, at risk or missing. Its core message to officers is “Stop Waiting for Children to Ask for Help.”

As of November 2025, the program had trained more than 15,000 law enforcement officers and child service professionals in more than 40 states, U.S. territories and tribal nations, according to a January DPS release. In Texas alone, DPS said, more than 640 children have been rescued and more than 400 criminal investigations opened since the program began.

In 2025, 57 DPS troopers reported IPC-related traffic stops, which led to 23 child rescues, the release said.

Anyone who suspects a child is being abused or exploited can report it to the Texas Abuse Hotline at 1-800-252-5400 or the Arkansas Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-482-5964. In an emergency, call 911.

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