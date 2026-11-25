TEXARKANA – When Gary Carlile started CAMCO Elevator Inc. in 1999, the plan was straightforward: do quality elevator work and treat customers like family.

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Twenty-seven years later, the company provides maintenance, repairs, modernization and 24-hour emergency service to commercial and industrial customers across Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana and Mississippi.

It is still a family business. Two of Gary’s sons work for the company, and one of them has since started a second Texarkana business built on the same lessons.

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Raising a family and a company

Gary and his wife, Linda, each had four boys when they married in 2008 shortly after getting CAMCO off the ground. That meant long days, late nights and the missed family moments that come with building a business from nothing.

The family says those years taught the boys what money can’t: the value of a hard day’s work, keeping your word, treating people right and not expecting anyone to hand you success.

Two sons, two sides of the business

Matthew Carlile works in the field as an elevator mechanic, maintaining, servicing and repairing elevators for CAMCO’s customers. It is the same hands-on work that built the company’s reputation.

Collin Carlile handles the other side as the company’s chief financial officer. He oversees accounts payable and receivable, payroll, financial reporting, customer accounts and the rest of the financial work that comes with running a business in four states.

Collin grew up around the company and saw what it took to keep it running, from dealing with customers and employees to managing money and making hard calls. He came away believing that owning a business is about responsibility, reputation and doing what you say you will do.

Starting with one trailer

In August 2024, Collin started Just-Us Dumping Services LLC with a single 14-foot dump trailer.

The company now runs a fleet of roll-off dumpsters, dump trailers and hauling equipment, with employees serving homeowners, contractors, construction companies and commercial customers across the four-state area. It rents 16-, 20- and 25-yard roll-off dumpsters along with dump trailers and hauling services.

In a little over two years, the business has collected more than 230 five-star customer reviews.

Collin still serves as CAMCO’s CFO while running Just-Us Dumping, a balancing act he watched his father manage throughout his childhood.

“My dad taught me that your word means something,” Collin said. “If you tell somebody you’re going to do something, you do it. I’ve watched him work hard my entire life, and I’ve seen the sacrifices he’s made for our family.”

“Everything I know about running a business started with watching him,” he said. “I wanted to take what he taught me and build something of my own that my wife and daughter could be proud of.”

Collin and his wife, Morgan, have a daughter, Elaina.

The next chapter

CAMCO Elevator continues to operate as a family business, with Gary working alongside his sons on the foundation he laid in 1999. Just-Us Dumping, meanwhile, keeps adding equipment and customers across the region.

The industries are different. The family says the values behind them are not.

Just-Us Dumping Services can be reached at 903-277-6285 or justusdumping.com.

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