De Kalb Man Accused Of Threatening Stranger With Crossbow

NEW BOSTON, Texas–A De Kalb, Texas, man has been charged with a felony for allegedly pointing a crossbow at another patron in the parking lot of a Walmart supercenter in New Boston last week.

Mickey Jay Greene, 69, was allegedly pulling on the handle of a truck that wasn’t his on Oct. 28, prompting the true owner to warn him that he was attempting to get in the wrong vehicle, according to a probable cause affidavit. Greene allegedly walked to his older model white Chevrolet pickup and retrieved a CenterPoint crossbow, loaded it and pointed it at the truck owner.

Advertisement

Greene allegedly told the man, “Don’t get caught in the crosshairs.”

The man retreated into the store, later telling a New Boston Police Department officer he feared for his life, the affidavit said.

When the officer arrived, Greene allegedly told him that he was leaving Walmart when he had been “approached by several black males who became aggressive toward him,” the affidavit said.

Article continues below

▼ Continue reading

Greene allegedly told police he was “not going to be pushed around by anyone,” yet denied he had pulled out his crossbow.

Police found the crossbow in Greene’s truck. It was not loaded but officers noted that there were arrows in the vehicle, the affidavit said.

While speaking with Greene, officers reportedly noticed an odor of alcohol coming from his person and when asked, Greene allegedly admitted that he consumed two beers and two shots of whiskey about three hours earlier, the affidavit said. The New Boston officer requested assistance from a Department of Public Safety trooper to determine if Greene was intoxicated and had been driving under the influence.

Greene allegedly became emotional when a trooper arrived, telling police that he had been arrested for driving while intoxicated the month before and that he just wanted to go home to his residence in De Kalb.

Greene allegedly performed poorly on field sobriety tests and allegedly submitted to a portable breathalyzer test that showed a .16 level of alcohol, twice the legal limit.

Greene has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and faces two to 20 years in prison if convicted. He has also been charged with driving while intoxicated, second offense, according to the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office.

Greene is currently free on a $110,000 bond.

He is represented by the Bowie County Public Defender’s Office. The aggravated assault case has been assigned to 202nd District Judge John Tidwell.

Share this story Share Facebook X Email Copy link