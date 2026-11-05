Downtown Fall Festival brings free family fun to Front Street Plaza on Saturday
The annual Downtown Fall Festival returns Saturday, Nov. 7, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Front Street Festival Plaza with live music, a petting zoo, pony rides, 70-plus vendors and more. Admission is free.
TEXARKANA, Ark. – Downtown Texarkana’s annual Downtown Fall Festival returns Saturday, Nov. 7, filling Front Street Festival Plaza with live music, carnival-style activities and more than 70 vendors. Admission is free.
The festival runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the plaza, 400 E. Front St.
“Fall is STILL HERE, and we’re ready to fill the streets of Downtown Texarkana with laughter, music, family fun, and unforgettable memories!” organizers said.
What to expect
The free, family-friendly festival will feature:
- Live music
- A petting zoo and pony rides
- Bounce houses and obstacle courses
- Mechanical bull riding
- Putt-putt golf
- Face painting
- Food vendors and sweet treats
- More than 70 retail vendors
Organizers billed the day as a celebration of both sides of the state line: “Two states. One downtown. One big fall celebration.”
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If you go
What: Downtown Fall Festival
When: Saturday, Nov. 7, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Where: Front Street Festival Plaza, 400 E. Front St., Texarkana, Arkansas
Cost: Free
For more information, visit frontstreettxk.org or follow Front Street TXK Foodie & Festivals on Facebook. The festival is also listed on the TXKtoday events page.