Downtown Fall Festival brings free family fun to Front Street Plaza on Saturday

The annual Downtown Fall Festival returns Saturday, Nov. 7, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Front Street Festival Plaza with live music, a petting zoo, pony rides, 70-plus vendors and more. Admission is free.

TEXARKANA, Ark. – Downtown Texarkana’s annual Downtown Fall Festival returns Saturday, Nov. 7, filling Front Street Festival Plaza with live music, carnival-style activities and more than 70 vendors. Admission is free.

The festival runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the plaza, 400 E. Front St.

“Fall is STILL HERE, and we’re ready to fill the streets of Downtown Texarkana with laughter, music, family fun, and unforgettable memories!” organizers said.

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What to expect

The free, family-friendly festival will feature:

Live music

A petting zoo and pony rides

Bounce houses and obstacle courses

Mechanical bull riding

Putt-putt golf

Face painting

Food vendors and sweet treats

More than 70 retail vendors

Organizers billed the day as a celebration of both sides of the state line: “Two states. One downtown. One big fall celebration.”

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If you go

What: Downtown Fall Festival

When: Saturday, Nov. 7, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: Front Street Festival Plaza, 400 E. Front St., Texarkana, Arkansas

Cost: Free

For more information, visit frontstreettxk.org or follow Front Street TXK Foodie & Festivals on Facebook. The festival is also listed on the TXKtoday events page.