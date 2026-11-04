Morriss Elementary opens kindergarten enrollment for the 2027-28 school year

Texarkana ISD's Martha and Josh Morriss Mathematics & Engineering Elementary is accepting kindergarten applications for the 2027-28 school year through Jan. 8. The A-rated campus is open to families across the district, with an open house Jan. 5.

TEXARKANA, Texas – Families looking for a hands-on, math-and-engineering start to school can now apply for kindergarten at Martha and Josh Morriss Mathematics & Engineering Elementary for the 2027-28 school year.

Applications opened Nov. 2 and are due Friday, Jan. 8. Texarkana ISD is an open-enrollment district, and Morriss has no assigned attendance zone, so the school is open to families across the district. Children must be 5 years old by Sept. 1, 2027, to be eligible to apply.

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Key dates

Now through Friday, Jan. 8: Kindergarten applications accepted. Apply online here.

Kindergarten applications accepted. Apply online here. Tuesday, Jan. 5, 5:30 p.m.: Kindergarten informational session and open house at Morriss Elementary.

Kindergarten informational session and open house at Morriss Elementary. Anytime by appointment: School tours. Call 903-791-2262 to schedule a visit.

Math, engineering and big ideas

Morriss offers hands-on experiences in mathematics, engineering and technology meant to encourage curiosity, creativity, critical thinking and problem-solving, according to the school. The campus has direct ties to Texas A&M University-Texarkana.

Beyond academics, Morriss uses Stephen Covey’s Leader in Me program to build responsibility, collaboration and personal integrity. Students also take part in co-curricular activities that range from robotics to the arts.

Morriss students work together during a hands-on classroom activity. (Photo courtesy of Texarkana ISD)

One of the state’s top-performing schools

Morriss has collected a string of statewide and national recognitions:

An A rating from the Texas Education Agency in 2026, with an overall score of 97 and all six eligible academic distinction designations.

A spot on the 2025 Texas Honor Roll from Educational Results Partnership. Only 1,076 schools, about 15 percent of eligible Texas schools, earned the honor.

Recognition in the 2026 U.S. News & World Report Best Schools rankings, which ranked Morriss No. 3 in Texas for reading performance, according to the district.

Leader in Me Lighthouse School status, one of seven Texarkana ISD campuses to earn the certification.

“This honor reflects the dedication of our teachers and staff and the hard work of our students,” Principal Patti O’Bannon said when the school was named to the Texas Honor Roll earlier this year. “We are proud to be recognized and to continue building a learning environment where all students are supported and successful.”

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How to apply

Families can apply online at forms.gle/yfruiyd1Bbbwvhzi9 through Friday, Jan. 8.

Applicants will take math and reading readiness assessments. Selection is based on assessment results, sibling status and TISD residency, according to the school. Students are expected to meet specific standards to continue at Morriss once enrolled, according to Texarkana ISD.

The Jan. 5 open house gives families a chance to meet the staff, learn about the school’s programs and ask questions about the application and selection process.

For questions, contact Rosalind Mayfield at 903-794-8473, ext. 1030. Families can also find information at morriss.txkisd.net or visit the TISD Welcome Center, 2208 Kennedy Lane, or email [email protected].

Martha and Josh Morriss Mathematics & Engineering Elementary is at 4826 University Park in Texarkana, Texas.

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