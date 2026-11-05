Driver captured after Texarkana police pursuit ends in crash

The driver who ran from a crash at New Boston Road and Texas Boulevard after a chase that began in Arkansas has been captured.

TEXARKANA, Texas–The driver who ran from a crash at New Boston Road and Texas Boulevard on Thursday afternoon, after a police pursuit that began with a Texarkana, Arkansas, officer and quickly crossed into Texas, has been captured.

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The crash was reported at about 12:46 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5. A gray sedan with heavy front-end damage came to rest in front of a fence it had crashed through. A LifeNet ambulance was parked behind the car.

Radio traffic indicated the chase involved a vehicle linked to a hit-and-run. Texarkana, Texas, firefighters were sent to the scene at about 12:49 p.m. and reported a one-vehicle crash when they arrived.

After the driver ran, police shut down New Boston Road near the crash and set up a perimeter in the surrounding neighborhood, according to radio traffic. Officers asked for a drone and a K-9 to help with the search.

The driver’s name, what charges he or she may face and what led to the pursuit were not immediately available. It was not immediately clear whether anyone was hurt. TXK Today has requested more information from police.

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