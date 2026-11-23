A Texarkana, Arkansas, man is being held on $350,000 bond on suspicion of rape and second-degree sexual assault, and a woman arrested the next day in the same police investigation is being held on $300,000 bond on suspicion of permitting the abuse of a minor, according to Miller County Circuit Court records.

Tristan Jay Shealy, 38, was arrested by the Texarkana, Arkansas, Police Department about 10:30 p.m. Nov. 12 on two warrants issued that day, court records show. Jana Donyell Anderson, 36, was arrested by Texarkana, Arkansas, police on Nov. 13 on a warrant issued that day.

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All three arrest warrants were issued on the sworn affidavit of the same Texarkana, Arkansas, police detective, carry the same police case number and list the same Texarkana, Arkansas, address for both defendants. No-contact orders entered in both cases describe the victim as a child under 14.

The affidavits laying out what police say happened have not been filed in the public court record.

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Search warrants

A judge signed a warrant at 3:37 p.m. Nov. 12 allowing police to search the home at that address, along with its outbuildings and vehicles. The warrant lists items to be seized including firearms and ammunition, clothing and footwear, cellphones and other electronic devices, photographs, videos, messages, and “security camera footage from inside the residence or other records related to the Sexual Assault and Rape.” Police began the search about 8:30 a.m. Nov. 13, according to the officer’s return.

Two more warrants filed in the cases authorize forensic examinations of a black Samsung cellphone and of a set of storage devices: two Night Owl security-camera hard drives, three other drives, an Xbox hard drive and USB drives.

The return on the cellphone warrant says examination of the phone is ongoing and that “this information will also be shared with Federal and State Police investigators.”

Bonds and next court date

Both appeared Nov. 17 before Circuit Judge Brent Haltom, according to records of their first appearances, which were filed Nov. 19.

Haltom set Shealy’s bond at $350,000, the amount prosecutors recommended. The form notes that Shealy plans to hire his own attorney. Anderson’s bond was set at $300,000, also the prosecutors’ recommendation, and a public defender was appointed for her.

Both are barred from contact with the child and the child’s family or household whether or not they make bond. Both are due back in court Dec. 1.

Prosecutors had not filed formal charges against either of them as of Friday. The cases are 46AW-26-646 (Shealy) and 46AW-26-647 (Anderson).

In Arkansas, rape is a Class Y felony punishable by 10 to 40 years or life in prison. Second-degree sexual assault is a Class B felony punishable by five to 20 years.

An arrest or charge is only an accusation. Shealy and Anderson are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

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