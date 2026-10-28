Inmate Allegedly Had Quarter Pound Of Marijuana In Bowie County Cell

TEXARKANA, Texas–Officers allegedly recovered more than four ounces of marijuana stashed in an inmate’s laundry bag during a shakedown earlier this month at the Bowie County jail annex.

When searching cell G-2 on the morning of Oct. 13, officers reportedly discovered a “tightly wrapped ball of saran wrap secured with black tape” inside an orange and white laundry bag belonging to inmate Marcus Redon Leslie, 40, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Upon opening the package, officers discovered a cache of contraband, including: five rolls of cigarettes packaged in clear bags, two commercial packages of cigars, and nine individual clear bags of a green leafy substance that looked and smelled like marijuana, the affidavit said.

The nine bags of suspected marijuana weighed 4.467 ounces, or more than a quarter pound.

In addition to the contraband allegedly discovered in Leslie’s laundry bag, officers reportedly found a bag of cigarettes, a clear box containing cigarettes and a bag of suspected marijuana in Leslie’s bunk area, the affidavit said.

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When searching the bunk of Leslie’s cell mate, Daylon Kentrell Scott, 22, officers allegedly found a cardboard toilet paper roll with a bag of marijuana stuffed inside, according to the affidavit. Scott and Leslie have been charged with having prohibited items in a correctional facility in connection with the Oct. 13 search.

The cell was also noted to have “excessive laundry items, an unauthorized accumulation of books, metal wire, metal scrub pads, and green scrub pads,” the affidavit said.

Leslie has been in the Bowie County jail since May 21 when he was arrested on misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest and evading arrest. He was charged with a felony on June 5 for having prohibited items in a correctional facility, meaning he was not released after pleading guilty to the misdemeanor resisting and evading charges on June 12 and receiving credit for time served.

Leslie faces two to ten years in prison on each of two counts if convicted of having prohibited items in a correctional facility.

The case is assigned to Fifth District Judge Bill Miller. Leslie is represented by the Bowie County Public Defender’s Office.

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