Juvenile found dead after reported shooting in Stamps; State Police investigating

STAMPS, Ark. — Arkansas State Police are investigating the death of a juvenile who was found dead late Thursday after a reported fight and shooting in Stamps, the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department said Friday.

The sheriff’s department received a 911 call at about 10:51 p.m. Thursday reporting an altercation and shots fired near Opera Street and Calvin Street, according to a news release from Sheriff Jeff Black’s office.

Lafayette County deputies, Stamps police and Lewisville police responded. When they arrived, they found a male juvenile dead, the release said.

The sheriff’s department called in the Arkansas State Police, which is leading the investigation. A person of interest has been identified and was being held for questioning, according to the release. Authorities have not released the juvenile’s name or age, or the name of the person being questioned.

What was heard on the scanner

Radio traffic on public emergency channels monitored by TXKtoday gives a picture of the first hour of the response.

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At 10:58 p.m., a Pafford EMS dispatcher sent an ambulance on a Priority 1 call to Calvin Street in Stamps and told the crew to stage for a possible shooting. About three minutes later, word came over the EMS channel that the person had been shot multiple times and a helicopter would be needed. A second ambulance was sent.

An Air Med crew accepted a scene flight to Lafayette County at 11:04 p.m., and the ambulance crew asked for a landing zone to be set up at the Stamps football field. Within about two minutes, the second ambulance was told to stand down and the first crew asked dispatch to send the coroner. The helicopter flight was canceled at 11:07 p.m.

State Police troopers from Troop G in Hope were sent to Lafayette County around 11:20 p.m. Shortly before midnight, the Troop G dispatcher told troopers headed to Stamps that officers wanted them to come in by way of Buchanan and Calvin streets because the other side of Opera Street was completely blocked off.

About 1:55 a.m. Friday, a trooper radioed that investigators were finished at the first scene and had moved to a residence on Buchanan Street.

The sheriff’s department said the investigation is active and ongoing and that no other details would be released for now.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Arkansas State Police or the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department at 870-921-4252.

Stamps is in Lafayette County, about 40 miles east of Texarkana. In May 2023, an 18-year-old was killed and a 16-year-old wounded in a shooting at a block party in the town.

This story will be updated as more information is released.

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